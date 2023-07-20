Multiple murders in Humansdorp

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- At least five teenagers, a 25 year-old man and an adult were murdered since Sunday, 16 July, in Humansdorp, leading to widespread condemnation, outcries and warnings from the public and SAPS and for police calls for community members not to take the law into their own hands and report suspects .

This warning follows the latest two murders yesterday, Wednesday morning. Firstly of the brutal murder of a 17 year-old teenager from Coetzee Street in Arcadia, Humansdorp. It is alleged that at about 10.30 am yesterday, Enrico Schuster was chased by a mob of people.

Enrico was severely beaten, stoned and stabbed before succumbing to his injuries at the scene. The motive for his attack is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is under investigation

Also yesterday, a gunshot claimed the life of a 17 year-old teenager and left a 12 year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his thigh. It is alleged that at about 7.50 am the pair were chased by a group of young men when they were shot in an open space between Besembos and Pendoring Streets in Gill Marcus. The motive for this shooting is being investigated and cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, has noted with concern the increase in murders and attempted murders in the last four days in the Kwanomzamo and Arcadia areas in Humansdorp ordered a multidisciplinary task teams to swiftly trace and arrest those responsible for these crimes.

Police warning communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

SAPS Colonel Priscilla Naidu this morning early provided a breakdown timeline of the other murders and attacks. On Sunday at about 8.30 am a neighbour found the body of Sandile Ncamani, aged 50, lying on the kitchen floor at his house in Polar Park in Kwanomzamo who had succumbed to a stab wound. The deceased’s friend, Khimba Momani, aged 52, was arrested and appeared in the Humansdorp magistrate court on Tuesday this week on a charge of murder and remains in custody.

On Sunday at about noon, a 17 year-old teenager was fatally wounded after he was approached by a gang in Donkerhoek, an argument ensued and the teenager and his friend were assaulted repeatedly by men, ending up with the teenager being shot in his head and arm. The friend managed to run away. Police are investigating a case of murder.

Then an 18 year-old teenager was arrested and is police custody following the attempted murder on another 18 year-old young man on Monday this week. The victim was walking in Sewen De Laan when he heard the suspect call him. When he turned round he was shot in his left shoulder. The suspect, Juvandre Jafta, was arrested, and appeared in court and is remanded in custody.

Another teenager, aged 17, was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged murder of Colin-Lee Titus, aged 17, of Maak ‘n Laas in Humansdorp. It is alleged that at about 8.55 am the suspect shot Titus at his house. Police arrested him shortly after the incident. He appeared in court and is remanded in custody.

And then in another another incident, unrelated, a 25 year old young man was fatally wounded on Monday while he was standing at the entrance to a shop in Sewen De Laan. The incident took place at 6 pm during load-shedding. The motive and suspects for this crime are unknown at this stage. A case of murder is under investigation.

Lt Gen Mene is making a clarion call to the communities to work together with police to provide information on murder suspects, to help identify the perpetrators, who are causing mayhem and fear in the community.”It is very disturbing when young children are both victims and perpetrators of crime,” she said.

“The involvement of the community in providing vital information can significantly increase our chances of solving our cases and apprehending suspects. The communities might have information that police may not have thus making this information crucial in our investigations.

“We have put operational interventions in place in the problematic areas with additional manpower such as the Tactical Response Team, Public Order Policing and the Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Gang Unit. Our team of experienced detectives will not rest until these perpetrators are arrested and are behind bars.

“I want to warn the communities against mob justice. This form of vigilante behaviour will not be tolerated and those responsible must be identified and arrested,” Lt Gen Mene added.

Tomorrow, Friday 21 July,, the District Commissioner and community leaders will be addressing learners, parents and educators at the high school in the hotspot area.

