Gangster king-ping and his team given life sentences in PE

A gangster king-pin and his accomplices, who committed murders in 2015, were given maximum sentences yesterday in the Gqeberha/PE high court.



The SAPS recounted the incident on 14 September that year three people were shot and killed in separate incidents in the Gelvandale and Mount Road policing areas in PE

A gangster king-pin and his accomplices, who committed murders in 2015, were given maximum sentences today in the Gqeberha/PE high court.



The SAPS recounted the incident on 14 September that year three people were shot and killed in separate incidents in the Gelvandale and Mount Road policing areas in PE. At about 12 pm, Theodore Matthews was fatally wounded while seated in a taxi at the corners of Durban and Cottrell Roads in Korsten.

Later the same afternoon Rajen Naidoo was gunned down at his work in Burt Drive in Newton Park. And at 6 pm Jermaine Essau was shot and killed while standing in his yard in Springbok Street in Gelvandale.

On 26 September 2016, GlynnDustlifes were charged for 3 murder cases, conspiracy to commit murder, Prevention of Organised Crime Act (racketeering and gangsterism), illegal possession of a firearm as well as illegal possession of ammunition.) were arrested by members from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit in Gqeberha . The following day, 27 September 2016, Wendell Petersen was arrested in Queenstown. Two two suspects, Graham Kammies. aka Dolf. and Robin Taylor. aka Mil.o were already in St Albans Prison on previous cases.

The accused, who were affiliated with the Dustlifes were charged for 3 murder cases, conspiracy to commit murder, Prevention of Organised Crime Act (racketeering and gangsterism), illegal possession of a firearm as well as illegal possession of ammunition.

The accused were denied bail and remained in custody for the duration of their trial. Seven years later, the wheels of justice turned and the accused were finally held accountable for their heinous and merciless crimes. They were sentenced in the Gqeberha High court yesterday.

Sentences are as follows:



Jermaine Dolf Mitchell:

Wilfully aiding and abetting any criminal activity committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal gang activity – 5 years imprisonment.

Bringing about or performing any act of violence or any criminal activity by a criminal gang or with the assistance of a criminal gang – 5 years imprisonment

Performing an act which is aimed at causing, bringing about, promoting or contributing towards a pattern of criminal gang activity – 5 years imprisonment.

Inciting, instigating, commanding, aiding, advising, encouraging or procuring any other person to commit, bring about, perform or participate in a pattern of criminal gang activity, perform or participate – 5 years imprisonment.

Unlawful possession of a firearm – 15 years

Unlawful possession of ammunition – 15 years

Sentences 1-4 will run concurrently and 5-6 to run concurrently. In essence he will serve 20 years imprisonment.

Accused, Glynnn Carelson, Wendell Petersen and Robin Taylor:

The trio received the following sentences:

Wilfully aiding and abetting any criminal activity committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal gang activity – 5 years imprisonment

Bringing about or performing any act of violence or any criminal activity by a criminal gang or with the assistance of a criminal gang – 5 years imprisonment

Performing an act which is aimed at causing, bringing about, promoting or contributing towards a pattern of criminal gang activity – 5 years imprisonment.

Inciting, instigating, commanding, aiding, advising, encouraging or procuring any other person to commit, bring about, perform or participate in a pattern of criminal gang activity,

perform or participate – 5 years.

Murder – life imprisonment

Murder – life imprisonment

Murder – life imprisonment

Unlawful possession of a firearm – 15 years

Unlawful possession of ammunition – 15 years

Counts 1-4 will run concurrently and the unlawful possession of firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition will run concurrently. They will each serve three life terms plus 20 years in prison.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomtetheleli Mene commended the investigating team for their impeccable investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority for imposing the maximum sentence on three gang members for murders they committed se3ven years ago . Lt Gen Mene welcomed the excellent convictions and iterated that by obtaining life sentences for these gang members, the SAPS sends a clear message that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that the families of the victims can finally have closure.

“The relentless efforts and meticulous investigation by the investigating team ensured a water-tight case against these gang members. Such diligence and professionalism deserve recognition and appreciation.

“Bringing dangerous criminals to justice and ensuring they receive the appropriate sentences is essential for maintaining public safety and deterring further criminal activity,” Lt Gen Mene added..