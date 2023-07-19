Two youngsters shot, one fatally in Humansdorp this morning

-By Bev Mortimer- A 17 year-old boy was fatally wounded after being shot, while a 12 year-old boy was shot in the thigh in Humansdorp this morning and taken to hospital in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth (PE)



Parents have expressed shock and outrage in comments already being posted on social media.

And Kouga Municipality is quoted as saying it is incredibly alarmed by the recent spate of gang related murders in the Humansdorp community. We are engaging with law enforcement and all stakeholders to assist wherever we possibly can.”



Asked for details, SAPS Colonel, Priscilla Naidu, says it is alleged that this morning, 19 July at about 7.50 am, the two boys were seen running away from a group a men who were chasing after them.



As they ran into an open space between Besembos Street and Pendoring Street in Gill Marcus, both victims were shot at. Juvandre September, aged 17, died, while the other 12 year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound in his thigh.



The motive for the shooting is yet to be established, Col Naidu says. “Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. No suspects arrested yet.”

St Francis Chronicle will post an update on this an d other attacks on kids these past few days when we receive one from the SAPS. Watch this space!

In statement sent to all media, the ANC Caucus in Kouga says it is deeply shocked by the unnecessary loss of lives in Arcadia Humansdorp in Kouga. “We are deeply shocked and dismayed by these unabated killings most notably of young people who in our view have grown up together and went to same schools.



“It’s the view of this Caucus that our communities and the broader civil society need to unite in a fight against crime, drugs, gangsters and senseless killing of young innocent people.



“We urge our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of this scourge of crime. We must as the community assist the police to expose those that are master minds behind these crimes.

“These criminals belong to some families. Let us play our role to out-root and eradicate criminals in our communities.



“We want to take this opportunity to convey our deepest condolences to the families that lost their children in this unfortunate incident. Your loss is our loss. Furthermore, one loss of a life is one too many.



“Lastly as the ANC Caucus we will be meeting with relevant law enforcement agencies and civil society organisation to plan for short and long-term solutions to this crisis.”