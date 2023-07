Edited- A man was found hanging in bushes the Sea Vista suburb of St Francis Bay, the SAPS said.



It is alleged that on Friday, 14 July Thembalethu Mbelu left his home and never returned. He was said to be in an emotional state.

The family reported him missing the next day, Saturday. On Monday this week community members, using a pathway through bushes, found him hanging.

An inquest has been opened. No foul play is suspected, the police say.