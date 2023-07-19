J-Bay Open in 4-6 foot waves and wind

Edited… The remaining surfers will have four-to- six waves and a strong off-shore wind at the Corona Open J-Bay event that has been called ‘ON’ this morning, 19 July.

The Women’s Quarterfinals will start at 8:05 am. GMT +2. The Men’s Quarterfinals, women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals will follow. The winners of the 2023 Corona Open J-Bay will be crowned later today.

In the first Quarter final match-up of the day, two-time World Champions, Tyler Wright (AUS) Gabriela Bryan (HAW) will be competing in the waves.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii surfs in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on July 18, at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Alan Van Gysen/World Surf League)

The last South African athlete in the competition, Sarah Baum, (RSA) will be up against five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the third Quarterfinal heat.

In the Men’s Quarterfinals, rookie, Ian Gentil, (HAW) will face Gabriel Medina (BRA), who will aim to secure a spot in the Top 5.



Former event winner Ethan Ewing (AUS) will surf against Connor O’Leary (AUS) in the second Quarterfinal.