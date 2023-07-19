J-Bay Open in 4-6 foot waves and wind

Edited… The remaining surfers will have four-to- six waves and a strong off-shore wind at the Corona Open J-Bay event that has been called ‘ON’ this morning, 19 July.
The Women’s Quarterfinals will start at 8:05 am. GMT +2. The Men’s Quarterfinals, women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals will follow. The winners of the 2023 Corona Open J-Bay will be crowned later today.
In the first Quarter final match-up of the day, two-time World Champions, Tyler Wright (AUS) Gabriela Bryan (HAW) will be competing in the waves.
The last South African athlete in the competition, Sarah Baum, (RSA) will be up against five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the third Quarterfinal heat.
In the Men’s Quarterfinals, rookie, Ian Gentil, (HAW) will face Gabriel Medina (BRA), who will aim to secure a spot in the Top 5.
Former event winner Ethan Ewing (AUS) will surf against Connor O’Leary (AUS) in the second Quarterfinal.