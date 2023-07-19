Winter back in full force this week

-By Bev Mortimer- South Africa will experience further wintry weather for the latter half of this week from today, 19 July, the South African Weather Service (SAWS)says.

This follows the the extreme winter weather conditions of widespread snow and bitter cold a week ago.



Already early this morning, rain, cloudy skies and fierce winds were prevalent in St Francis area and many chokka (calamari) fishing boats spent last night close to the port area and were still just outside early this morning.



SAWS says another cut-off low is expected to introduce a dramatic drop in temperature, with snow in places, for the southern half of the country.



“In the days ahead, a cut-off low is expected to develop over the southern interior of South Africa. This system will result in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape provinces”.



The country can expect widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, and SAWS expects snowfalls to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces tomorrow, spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow.

Photos: Bev Mortimer