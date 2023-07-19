Suspected abalone poacher loses his life running away from cops

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- In an attempt to escape the cops an abalone poacher hit a moving truck trailer and died on Sunday. His identity has not yet been confirmed.Two other suspected poachers, aged 31 and 37, were arrested.



The SAPS said on 16 July, late in the evening, SAPS Cookhouse Highway patrol members were patrolling on the N10 when they noticed two vehicles travelling together. When they tried to stop the vehicles , the drivers started speeding.



One of the the vehicles, an Audi Q5, was stopped just outside Cookhouse and the driver jumped out and ran into the trailer of a passing truck. He died on the scene.



Police confiscated 43 bags containing a combined total of 4785 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R3.8m.



The second vehicle, a Chevy Spark was found abandoned on the Cradock Road and was confiscated.



Police are investigating a culpable homicide in respect of the accident. The suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset East magistrate soon on charges of illegal possession of abalone and illegal transportation of abalone.



The SAPS Despite several police warnings, abalone smugglers still choose to become involved in this illegal crime, some risking their lives in their efforts to get away from police. Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka, said illegal abalone activities is a huge concern.

He commended SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members for their alertness and intuition in nabbing these smugglers before the highly valued shellfish reached their intended destination.

“Poaching of these molluscs can have a significant negative impact on the endangered species so efforts to apprehend those involved is crucial.

“By apprehending abalone poachers, our officials are not only upholding the law but also sending a strong message that illegal activities like this will not be tolerated,” Maj Gen Xawuka warned.