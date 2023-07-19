Filipe and Lakey are the JBay Open Champs 2023

Lakey Peterson (USA) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) won the Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No. 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), in perfectly groomed, three-to-five foot surf at Supertubes.

WSL Champion Filipe Toledo of Brazil and Lakey Peterson of the United States winners of the Corona Open J-Bay on July 19, 2023 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)

This is according to the WSL that says slightly slower conditions proved challenging for some of the surfers on Finals Day, but the cream rose to the top as the world’s best picked apart the long rights of J-Bay in exciting match-ups all day.

The reigning World Champion and current rankings leader Filipe Toledo (BRA) continued to demonstrate his superiority with a near-perfect display of progressive, technical surfing in the Final against defending event winner Ethan Ewing (AUS). Today’s result marks the Brazilian’s 15th CT win and the third at the famed South African point break after back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.

“J-Bay sure has a big place in my heart, I love the vibes here and love the people,” Toledo said. “I couldn’t have done it without the help from my team, those in my corner so thanks to all of them. This is definitely a big confidence boost, knowing I clinched the Final 5, now going to Tahiti with the Yellow jersey is extra special.”

His third win in 2023 further cemented Toledo’s spot atop the rankings as the tour heads to the last event of the season before the Rip Curl WSL Finals. Impeccable on the long rights of J-Bay where he surfed to an incredible 18.76 heat total (out of a possible 20) in the Final, nothing could stop the Brazilian as he peaked right at the perfect time when it mattered most.

California’s Lakey Peterson (USA) is officially back to winning form as she claimed a career-fifth event title on the Championship Tour, her first win since 2019. A legitimate world title threat in 2018 and 2019, the powerful surfer from Santa Barbara suffered a lower-back injury early in 2021 and has since been fighting to find her winning formula again.

“This is my favorite event on the calendar, it’s just special,” Peterson said. “I’m dedicating this to my sister-in-law who we lost this time of year last year so there’s a lot of emotions, it’s really cool. We all work so hard and we’re so competitive but it’s really special when your peers want to celebrate you and they show up for you, it’s a pretty cool community and I don’t know many other sports like that.”

Peterson’s road to the Final in South Africa was anything but a walk in the park as she faced some of the toughest draws this week. She successfully dispatched up-and-coming rookie Caitlin Simmers (USA), former runner-up in the world Caroline Marks (USA), and two-time World Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) before besting Picklum in the last heat.

In the Final, a tough start with multiple falls and minor scores didn’t stop the American from believing and the powerful regular foot came back in the fight midway through with a 6.27 (out of a possible 10) before catching the best wave of the heat with an excellent 8.50 that secured her victory.

“I just kept working, just kept knocking on the door and trusting the process, it’s hard sometimes,” Peterson explained. “I love J-Bay and it just loved me right back today to be honest. It was a tricky day and it was easy to be on the wrong side of priority when the good waves came, so a bit of luck in there but I’m pretty proud of myself, this was my third final out here so third time’s a charm.”

Women’s Championship Tour Rankings following Corona Open J-Bay:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 57,745 points

2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 55,980

3 – Caroline Marks (USA) 49,870

4 – Molly Picklum (AUS) 49,325

5 – Caitlin Simmers (USA) 41,270

Men’s Championship Tour Rankings following Corona Open J-Bay:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 54,980 points

2 – Ethan Ewing (AUS) 47,815

3 – Griffin Colapinto (USA) 47,540

4 – Joao Chianca (BRA) 42,960

5 – Yago Dora (BRA) 36,865

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Final Results:

1 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 14.70

2 – Molly Picklum (AUS) 13.50

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 18.76

2 – Ethan Ewing (AUS) 12.60

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Lakey Peterson (USA) 11.47 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 10.00

HEAT 2: Molly Picklum (AUS) 10.00 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 9.40

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 13.50 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 12.04

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 15.33 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 10.50

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 12.93 DEF. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 12.60

HEAT 2: Lakey Peterson (USA) 14.50 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 7.50

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.50 DEF. Sarah Baum (RSA) 8.50

HEAT 4: Molly Picklum (AUS) 15.67 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.10

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.50 DEF. Ian Gentil (HAW) 11.93

HEAT 2: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 14.60 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 9.87

HEAT 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.33 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 15.06

HEAT 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.00 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 7.10

