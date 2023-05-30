Furious Humansdorp residents march

-By St Francis Chronicle field reporter- Angry residents marched yesterday under police escort to the Kouga Municipality offices in the Eastern Cape town of Humansdorp from an informal settlement in the area called Hopeville.



This is the third Humansdorp in the last month following a Humansdorp area march of all its main residential Wards, plus a march by furious residents whose electricity was blocked (see links, below)…



Placards in Afrikaans with phrases of ‘Tired of empty promises’, ‘We are fed up’, ‘Tired of sitting in the dark and struggling for services,’ were waved around.



Elroy Daniels, an organiser, addressed the angry marchers from a traffic car’s loudspeaker. He spoke about the lack of service delivery is lacking in the informal settlement and that the community has had enough of their ward councilor, Jacque Alexander.



The marchers were first addressed by the speaker of the Kouga Municipality, Brenton Williams, who said he would receive the petition but the marchers shouted out that they wanted their ward councillor to be there.



When Alexander later arrived tempers ran so high as they appeared to be really angry with him. Alexander did not address them.



There was a strong police presence with law enforcement officers and even the SAPS station commissioner was there.



Despite their unhappiness and extreme anger at what they said was bad or no service delivery, there were no incidents of violence.

Williams then received the petition (seen below) and promised to come back within seven days. (Edited)

Petition handed over:

