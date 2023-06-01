Men seized by cops for selling pangolins

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Four men allegedly trying to sell critically endangered pangolins for R200k in the North West province of South Africa have been arrested by the Hawks, South Africa’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Pangolin Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pangolin



Pangolins , aka, anteaters, are among the most hunted in the world for their meat. which is considered a delicacy, and for their highlly prized scales, made of keratin, which are used for Chinese and African medicines and and for making boots in the US.

There are eight species documented, all endangered, on two continents, Africa and Asia. In Africa there are four endangered species of pangolin.

One of the pangolin s rescued by cops – photo SAPS



The SAPS says the team followed up on info received that men in the Mahikeng (formerly known as Mafikeng) area were were allegedly looking for a buyer for pangolins.

Four men, aged 29-45 were cornered and arrested on 30 May at Mahikeng shopping mall after being found in possession of the endangered species. The pangolins were taken to a Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.

Men arrested for allegedly trying to sell pangolins for R200k – Photo SAPS



The suspects will be appear before the Mahikeng Magistrate’s Court today, 1 June, where they will face charges of contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.





