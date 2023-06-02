Foreigners in Queenstown arrested for trafficking in persons & illegal immigration

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- South African Hawks have arrested eight foreign nationals for alleged trafficking of foreign nationals, who were later hired as cheap labourers working to create bricks at Factory road in Queenstown.

The SAPS says the Queenstown based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks, in a joint operation with Department of Labour, Dog unit and Home Affairs (Immigration Officers) arrested the men aged 20-22, on charges of alleged Trafficking in Persons and Contravention of the Immigration Act on 31 May 2023.



The joint team responded to info received about foreigners and criminal activities, and during a search seven Lesotho nationals with no documents permitting them to be in South Africa, and a Pakistani were arrested.

The SAPS also says five South Africans were also identified, profiled by Immigration and confirmed to be lawful citizens of South Africa, so were later released.



The seven Lesotho nationals were charged and detained for contravention of the Immigration Act and the Pakistani national was arrested for allegations of trafficking in persons.



The SAPS adds that the eight suspects were due to appear in the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, 1 June.



