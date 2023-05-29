Suspected rhino poacher arrested in Mpumalanga

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A suspect believed to be a kingpin of rhino poaching syndicate between Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces was arrested on Saturday following a car chase that ended in getaway car colliding with another vehicle.



The SAPS said a joint a joint intelligence operation conducted by the Provincial Stock Theft Unit, Hoedspruit police and local Farm Watch and Policing Forum on 27 May around 5 pm in the Mopàni Distric Police received info about two suspects driving a Grey Toyota bakkie (van) that was suspected to be involved in rhino poaching in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga. The bakkie was spotted driving along the R531 public road at Klaserie One Stop Station in Kampersrus.

A road block was immediately set-up with a stop and search operation. On approaching the roadblock, the suspects made a U-turn and drove back in the opposite direction and a car chase ensued.

The bakkie then stopped in the middle of the road and one suspect fled into the bushes after dropping a black bag in the road, police said. The car then continued continued to drive until Kampersrus where it collided with another vehicle.

The bakkie was searched and police discovered cash money concealed at the backseat. The black bag contained six 375 live rounds, one silencer and three knives.



The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested on the spot. The suspect is linked with a series of cases including murder, racketeering and rhino poaching in Mpumalanga this year. He is expected to appear before the Hoedspruit Periodical court on today.



A manhunt for the other suspect suspect is underway and anyone with info should contact the Investigating Officer Captain Pieter Meyer on 0660164156 or crime stop number 0860010111 or MySAPSApp. Police investigations are continuing.



The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the teams involved in apprehending the suspect. “This collaborative effort between our members and other Security Structures is paying off in ensuring the safety of our community,” he said.