Nigerian drug dealer in JBay arrested

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A Nigerian was arrested in the seaside town of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape yesterday on a charge of dealing in drugs and for allegedly being in possession of 1830 full Boss mandrax tablets, 3 half mandrax tablets, 13.52 grams of Tik and cash valued at R113 370 on Thursday last week.

The SAPS said that Humansdorp Crime Intelligence assisted by Tactical Response Team from Gqeberha immediately acted on info received that a man was allegedly dealing in drugs from his residential address in AD Keet Street in Jeffreys Bay.

A search warrant was obtained, and the alleged suspect was found in Woltemade Street. He was taken to his flat where it was thoroughly searched.

This led to the arrest of the foreign national. The 35 year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka, applauded the arrest and saidt ‘drug dealers, who think that they can ply their trade in small towns, must know their actions are closely monitored. “The police will not tolerate their illegal activities.

“These drugs are being used by teenagers and the unemployed in the area. In order to feed their habit, drug addicts will resort to crime.

“Therefore, we appeal to the residents to continue to provide police with information of illicit drug activity so that these drug traffickers could be flushed out and arrested, Xawuka said.”