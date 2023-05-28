Fun and laughter at FOSTER Jol

St Francis Chronicle

By Bev Mortimer
A lovely evening was held for the FOSTER Jol last night at the Resort, the annual fundraiser for this nature conservation group that is custodian of the pristine Cape St Francis Reserves with their natural flora and wildlife.


The theme was Mexican and and so sombreros in various hues and brightly coloured outfits with flowers made the evening fun and festive , plus there were some amusing ones which added to the jovial atmosphere and vibe.


Live music organised by Chris Costanza and Sasha, the latter who dazzled in a striking red, kept plenty of feet hopping on the the dance floor. The best was the the floor show given by one little girl, seen also dancing with Harry.

A winning couple, Daniela & Chasen

Despite the cold it was a fun evening and the hosts, the Cape St Francis Resort, provided plentiful plates of meat and vege curries for sit down meals. Most attendees gathered inside in front of the band to escape the chill and there was plenty of dancing which kept us warm.

Bianca Christie, right, with her friend, left, won a prize

Hats off to the Cowlings, Richard and Shirley, and the late Chris Cowling, and all the other committee members for being involved for so many years in preserving and protecting the beautiful area around the Cape St Francis. Richard gave a short talk about FOSTER and encouraged people to join.

Another winning couple , John & Glenda

Follow the FOSTER link and Page on FB…https://www.facebook.com/fosterstfrancis
Photos: Bev Mortimer

FOSTER wishees to thank the following helpers and sponsors:

Resort , Danny and Anita for Venue,
Jason especially 3 x lovely potjies

Prices spnsored
His personel, kitchen staff, barman

FOSTER Sponsors:

Terry of Seals Home posters design Mexican theme
Voucher

Flavi Flaviana 2 x vouchers

Zeppi talented Seals artist
Photo booth

Bev St Francis Chronicle photos

Security outside

Fosters Members whom helped at the door

Antoinette whom did a lot of printing for this event
Bands and all the members
Lions Gate
Wild Side
Tim, Dave

Most important all the lovely people of Seals, St Francis and all our visitors thanks for being here, thanks for your support and your membership fees.
Great to have you all – Lets enjoy ourselves,” FOSTER says.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s