Fun and laughter at FOSTER Jol

By Bev Mortimer

A lovely evening was held for the FOSTER Jol last night at the Resort, the annual fundraiser for this nature conservation group that is custodian of the pristine Cape St Francis Reserves with their natural flora and wildlife.



The theme was Mexican and and so sombreros in various hues and brightly coloured outfits with flowers made the evening fun and festive , plus there were some amusing ones which added to the jovial atmosphere and vibe.



Live music organised by Chris Costanza and Sasha, the latter who dazzled in a striking red, kept plenty of feet hopping on the the dance floor. The best was the the floor show given by one little girl, seen also dancing with Harry.

A winning couple, Daniela & Chasen



Despite the cold it was a fun evening and the hosts, the Cape St Francis Resort, provided plentiful plates of meat and vege curries for sit down meals. Most attendees gathered inside in front of the band to escape the chill and there was plenty of dancing which kept us warm.

Bianca Christie, right, with her friend, left, won a prize

Hats off to the Cowlings, Richard and Shirley, and the late Chris Cowling, and all the other committee members for being involved for so many years in preserving and protecting the beautiful area around the Cape St Francis. Richard gave a short talk about FOSTER and encouraged people to join.

Another winning couple , John & Glenda

Follow the FOSTER link and Page on FB…https://www.facebook.com/fosterstfrancis

Photos: Bev Mortimer

FOSTER wishees to thank the following helpers and sponsors:

Resort , Danny and Anita for Venue,

Jason especially 3 x lovely potjies

Prices spnsored

His personel, kitchen staff, barman

FOSTER Sponsors:

Terry of Seals Home posters design Mexican theme

Voucher

Flavi Flaviana 2 x vouchers

Zeppi talented Seals artist

Photo booth

Bev St Francis Chronicle – photos

Security outside

Fosters Members whom helped at the door

Antoinette whom did a lot of printing for this event

Bands and all the members

Lions Gate

Wild Side

Tim, Dave

“Most important all the lovely people of Seals, St Francis and all our visitors thanks for being here, thanks for your support and your membership fees.

Great to have you all – Lets enjoy ourselves,” FOSTER says.

