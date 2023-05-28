Grandmother hiding under mattress perishes in PE fire

-Edited by Bev Mortimer– Photos supplied by NMBM



‘Ouma’ (grandmother) Gladys tried to escape the falling debris and flames by hiding under her mattress in the early hours of Saturday morning, neighbours say. Sadly, it became her last resting place … her charred mattress was among the rubble and remains of her France Street home, the neighbours say.

Her grandson, Gugu Palmer, managed to grab the children and took them out of the inferno, but could not return to help anyone else due to the intensity of the fire.



A family member, Julius Buys, says 10 other relatives managed to escape the fire as they were woken by loud banging of neighbours alerting them of the fire.



The new Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Mayor, Gary Van Niekerk, conveyed his condolences to the distraught family and arranged with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Disaster Management for temporary relief packages (mattresses, blankets, food and sanitary products) as the family home was completely razed to the ground and they lost all their possessions.

“When I found out about your ordeal this afternoon, I decided to slip out of discussions to conclude our Mayoral Committee, to show you my concern and support, ” he told the community members.

“I would like to appeal to the community to assist the family and especially the children with school uniforms, food, clothes and any other assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, as it cannot be easy to lose all your earthly belongings and your grandmother at the same time,” Mayor Van Niekerk added..