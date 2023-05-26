Car hijacked in St Francis Bay yesterday

By Bev Mortimer– A senior St Francis lady had her car hijacked by two men, who made off with her vehicle yesterday afternoon at 4 pm.



The police report is still awaited but security personnel from Calibre and Smhart provided info to St Francis Chronicle, in the interim, as they assisted in the chase after the culprits.



It is said that after the woman parked her car at her home in Tom Brown Boulevard, a man allegedly accosted her and took her inside her home where she was tied up.



There was a knocking at the door by a neighbour, which caused the hijacker to take the car and flee with R400 cash and the woman victim’s ear rings.



Cameras in the area flagged the vehicle and from the traffic circle police and security personnel went on a high speed car chase with lights flashing all the way to Humansdorp.

The vehicle came to a dead stop when it crashed into the gates of a church in Booysens Street, Arcadia. The damaged car was fortunately recovered.



The woman was bruised and shaken but she is reported to be fine and recovering from the incident with the help of friends.

An official report from the SAPS is awaited.

Advertisement