Two women and two men fatally shot in Constantia

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Latest update: SAPS crime experts were still combing the scene in the upmarket Constantia suburb of Cape Town in South Africa this afternoon where the bodies two women and two men were found early this morning.



The SAPS were summoned to the crime scene just after 8 am where four victims, believed to be Bulgarian, and aged between 40 – 50 years , were discovered with gunshot wounds.

The police say the motive for the multiple murders has not yet been established.



Serious and Violent Crime unit detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders and are still hard at work in search of clues.