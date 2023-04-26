-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Angry residents of seven areas of Humansdorp descended en masse on the local Kouga municipal building in Humansdorp town of the Eastern Cape of South Africa because their electricity has been cut off.



Photo: St Francis Chronicle reporter .

The residents were from the suburbs of Arcadia, Gill Marcus, Vaaldam, Kruisfontein, including informal settlements of Hope viille, Donkerhoek and Maak’n Las. They formed long lines inside and outside the municipal building this morning, 26 April, complaining loudly that their electricity had been blocked without warning yesterday.

The furious mob said they did not know why and demanded answers from the municipality. The municipality released a short notice this afternoon saying residents, whose electricity meters were blocked yesterday, will be unblocked today.

Photo: St Francis Chronicle reporter .

The residents were given two weeks to pay their municipal accounts or make payment arrangements with the municipal accounts department. If no payment has been received after a fortnight, the meter of default accounts will blocked, the municipal statement said.

See video taken at the municipal offices: https://www.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/

Advertisement