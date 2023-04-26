NSRI EC teams hold epic training event

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A huge and highly successful training exercise for NSRI volunteers exercise, organised by NSRI Oyster Bay, Station 36, at Stormsriver Mouth , was landed with a real-life rescue of an injured hiker in Tsitiskamma.

All Eastern Cape NSRI teams, including those from Oyster Bay, Eerste River, Storms River, Gariep, St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay, and Tsitsikamma National Parks participated in the training sessions last weekend .



The training weekend turned into a real rescue situation on Saturday afternoon where everyone came together to assist a injured hiker on the Otter trail. Read about the rescue: https://stfrancischronicle.com/2023/04/24/injured-woman-hiker-rescued-by-nsri-at-tsitsikamma/

The NSRI Oyster Bay says: “This is what we do.This is who we are!

“It was an absolutely epic training weekend!

“Thank you to each and every volunteer that made this weekend a success.

“Thank you for sharing your knowledge and being eager to learn new skills.

“Even our Oyster Bay Junior crew (10-13 year olds) got involved and showed the trainees ‘the ropes’ by teaching them the 7 knot challenge!

“Thank you for being a part of the best family – the Sea Rescue Family!“

Photos NSRI : See more photos at:https://www.facebook.com/SeaRescueOysterBay

Advertisement