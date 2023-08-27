Man missing in surf offshore of False Bay, WC

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A local man from Mandalay in the Western Cape is missing in the surf, offshore of False since lunchtime yesterday, 26 August, despite an extensive sea, shore and air search.

SAPS divers are , however, continuing their search operation.



Nicolette Whitehead, NSRI Strandfontein station commander, said four men, aged 29-35 were swimming and when three of them left the sea they noticed one of them was missing.

They did a search and noticed their friend floating in the water, and who seemed to be lifeless.

The tried to swim towards their friend through the breaking line but could not, so returned to the beach and raised the alarm. NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) were alerted by CoCT (City of Cape Town) Law Enforcement control of a drowning in progress at the Groot Wolfgat Beach, between Monwabisi and Mnandi on the False Bay coast.



NSRI Strandfontein volunteer duty crew were activated. NSRI rescue swimmers, the SAPS, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services ,and joined Law Enforcement officers on the scene. EMS Metro Control activated the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter and the the SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services (SAPS WPDS).



All rescue parties took part in an extensive search for the missing man.

The NSRI says thoughts are with family and friends during this difficult time.