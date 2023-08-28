Injured Greek man evacuated from boat offshore of PE

–Edited by Bev Mortimer- A Greek crewman on a boat, offshore of Gqeberha in Algoa Bay, was evacuated yesterday afternoon by by NSRI volunteer duty crew.

Mark Dawson, NSRI Gqeberha duty coxswain, said at 4.12 pm NSRI crew members crew were activated following reports of a motor vessel returning to Algoa Bay with an injured Greek man on board.

The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Toft was launched, with an EC Government Health EMS rescue paramedic on board, and met up with the boat in light winds and 3-4 metre sea swells.

An NSRI rescue swimmer boarded the boat and the Greek, who was in a but stable state, was transfered to the NSRI boat. Then under the care of the EMS rescue paramedic the patient was brought to the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station and transported to hospital by an EMS ambulance.

The Greek crewman is being cared for in hospital.

Involved in the evacuation were NSRI Gqeberha duty controllers, NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), a WC Government Health EMS duty doctor, TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority), SAPS Sea Borderline Control, EC Government Health EMS and Telkom Maritime Radio Services assisted MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre).