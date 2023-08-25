Weather warnings for Eastern & W Cape this weekend

-Edited- Strong gale force winds (60-70km/h) can be expected along the Western Cape today coast today, 25 August, spreading to the Eastern Cape coastline this evening and tomorrow, 26 August with fierce winds and stormy seas.

In addition a cold front is expected from this weekend across South Africa/

This is according to the SAWS service that warns the marine community to take extra precautions as very rough seas (wave heights between 5-7m) can be expected and offshore ocean winds may reach 75-90km/h.

An Orange level 5 warning was issued for the Eastern Cape coastline for damaging winds and large waves.

A Yellow level 2 warning was issued for the Western Cape south coast for damaging winds and large waves.