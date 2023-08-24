Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Six new countries have been invited to join BRICS, namely Argentine Republic,, Arab Republic of Egypt the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS.



This was announced by SA President , Cyril Ramaphosa, at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

“The much-anticipated expansion of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) bloc has gained momentum with the current members having collectively decided to extend invitations to six countries to become full members, effective from January 2024. The five BRICS countries have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process, which has been under discussion for quite a while.

There is consensus on the first phase of expansion process, and further phases will follow.

A debate over the expansion of BRICS topped the agenda at the three-day summit where leaders of the emerging economies held meetings.

This announcement is expected to propel the group towards increased global influence in world relations as it already represents more than 40% of the world’s population (at least 3 billion people) and some 31% of the global GDP.



President Ramaphosa said the BRICS bloc valued the interest of other countries in building a partnership with BRICS. A report back is expected at the next Summit.



The Heads of State will later today host leaders from Africa and the Global South in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS and there will be inclusive dialogue on key issues affecting developing economies, the SA President said .

“We can have an inclusive dialogue on key issues affecting developing economies and identify actions that we can take together towards a more equitable, inclusive and representative world.”

The President thanked leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China, together with their delegations, for participating in “successful” 15th BRICS Summit.

He added this BRICS Summit has embarked on a new chapter in its effort to build a world that is fair, just and also inclusive and prosperous.

