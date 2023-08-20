Highest levels of security by Natjoints at BRICS Summit

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The operational arm of the SA Government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) ,opportunity to assure South Africans it is satisfied with its plans to secure the BRICS Summit which will take place from 22-24 August.

South Africa is read to hold the BRICS Summit for the second time from 2 this week, from 22-24 Augusts, according to the operational arm of the SA Government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints). Natjoints, led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA) is mandated to ensure all of safety, security and stability in the country and that leaders, such as Heads of State and ministers from various global countries across the world will meet in a secure and safe environment.



Meetings have been held to institute a security plan that covers transport, route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land and airport border security. “The safety and security preparations for the Summit are on track, with all critical role players ready to execute various responsibilities,” Natjoints says.

Working closely with all stakeholders, Natjoints will heighten police visibility in and around the conference centre with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crime, pre-and-during-and post-BRICS,. All bases will be covered through: intelligence gathering, analysis and co-ordination; proactive approach, including high visibility by police to prevent, and respond to any crime eventuality; combat approach through law enforcement in response to any violation of the law through the deployment of specialised units, supported by the SANDF to assist the SAPS; reactive approach through detection and case management; and awareness and info-sharing led by the GCIS, and Communication teams from DIRCO and the SAPS- the latter to keep interested parties and communities in the country or aborad updated through messaging that will enhance the safety and security of the everyone in the country – residents and visitors alike.

“We have mobilised maximum resources from all government departments involved in the planning of this particular event. Together with law enforcement agencies including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), we are executing and implementing the security plan accordingly, which will include more boots on the ground,” natjoints says , adding that “all law enforcement agencies deployed to secure the event will enforce the law at all times and at all areas of deployment.

“Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law.”

Only those in possession of accreditation will be able to attend BRICS or be allowed near the venue and restricted areas. Therefore, those who are still without accreditation which includes officials and members of the media are advised to pre-register and obtain a non-transferable accreditation. Online registration for accreditation is now closed and anyone with fraudulent accreditation will face the full might of the law.

There will also be high density operations through increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols will be conducted. plus there will be stabilising operations the deployment of members at crime hot-spots to ensure heightened integrated crime prevention operations.

A notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within two nautical miles and five thousand feet above sea level to the conference venue from 22-24, including and especially from this morning, 20 August, until 24 August. The area is a strictly a ‘No-Drone Zone’ and Aviation authorities will take action against transgressions and perpetrators.

Residents in the City of Johannesburg are advised that there will be limited access in areas surrounding the Sandton Convention Centre. Those operating businesses and those who reside near the Sandton Convention Centre are advised of the following road closures that enclose the venue:

Road closures around the venue will be in force for the duration of BRICS.