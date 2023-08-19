Homeless’ Humansdorp man fell and died after drinking alcohol

-Edited…A man collapsed after drinking alcohol in Humansdorp’s Main street and died in hospital three days later .

The Humansdorp SAPS are searching for his family members .

It is alleged that the man, known as ‘Albie van Zyl’ to locals fell down at at 10 am on 4 August and was taken to hospital where he died from head injuries three days later from head injuries he sustained in the fall. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

Police are appeal to anyone who can assist in tracing the deceased’s next of kin to contact SAPS Humansdorp D/W/O Zuan Nepgen on 081 234 7783 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.