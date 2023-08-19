35 year-old woman found dead by her fiancé in PE

Edited…A 35 year-old woman was found dead outside her house in Sherwood, Gqeberha/PE on Thursday this week.

It is reported that about 5.40 pm, the woman’s fiancé arrived home and found the woman lying on the lawn with an open wound on her neck.

The Kabega Park SAPS has has opened an inquest into the death. At this stage, no foul play is suspected owing to information the SAPS has, however a post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The SAPS urges people and social media to refrain from making speculations and to allow the investigation to take its course.