Dying SAPS colonel’s stolen at car accident scene

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- An SAPS Lt Colonel, Sandile Matam, died after his car was hit by an alleged drunken driver and his gun was stolen at the accident scene.



The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli , conveyed her profound sorrow on the death of a police officer of SAPS Motherwell this morning, 20 August, and expressed her disdain at individuals who demonstrated the shocking audacity to steal the dying member’s firearm from the accident scene.



The 31 year-old driver of a Toyota Quantum, who allegedly collided into the driver’s side of the colonel’s Toyota Avanza, in Tyinirha Street, at about 6.10 am, was arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide, and is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate Court tomorrow.



And while cops were busy at the scene, it was discovered that the 51 year-old colonel’s 9mm official firearm was stolen. A case of theft was opened for further investigation.



Lt Gen Mene said the theft of the firearm not only disrespects the memory of the fallen officer but also poses a significant threat to our community’s safety. “We, the SAPS family in blue, not only express our grief but also issue a clarion call to members of our community to come together to rectify this grave injustice.



“We urge the community to assist the police in recovering the stolen firearm and to bring those responsible to justice. Let us remember Lt Col Matam’s sacrifice as a reminder of the dangers our officers willingly face every day to protect our citizens.

“In his honour, let us channel our collective strength by sending a clear message that we will not tolerate such brazen criminal acts. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his colleagues.”

