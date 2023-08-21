Trailer containing R6-m stolen from Durban harbour

-Edited- Durban SAPS arrested three suspects in possession of a trailer and a container containing R6-m worth of copper today.



The trailer and the copper were reported missing on 16 August from Maydon Wharf in Durban.

police says according to info received, a driver picked up a truck from a terminal on Bremen Road in Bayhead, Durban. The truck was later found abandoned on Sharkmesher Road in Bayhead withoiut the trailer and copper.



The driver could not be found and the matter was reported to the police. During investigations the SAPS were led to the recovery of the trailer and the copper on a farm in Bishopstowe, Pietermaritzburg.



Three suspects were arrested and were charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property. Thee trio is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today.