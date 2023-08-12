Eastern Cape Export Symposium kicks off next week

The Eastern Cape Export Symposium In East London next week on 17 18 August will feature discussions, developments, exporting and exports from the EC, plus opportunities flowing from South Africa’s key trade agreements, such as BRICS, AGOA, AfCFTA, and trade with the EU and the UK. The 5th edition of this annual key economic intervention focuses a spotlight on exporting and exports from the Eastern Cape.

Specific focus is being placed on understanding the opportunities to capitalise on supply chain shifts and trade agreement developments. The symposium programme features a mix of experts and trade representatives to address these focus areas.

Distinguished international speakers, including HE Mene; Prof Melaku Desta: Coordinator Africa Trade Policy Centre at UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and Roberto Cecutti: Head of Trade and Economics for EU Delegation in South Africa will share their insights.

Speakers of national prominence also featured in the programme include Dr Stavros Nicolaou: Group Senior Executive, Strategic Trade at Aspen Pharma Group; SA BRICS Council members, Tatiana Ndlovu: Chairperson of the E-commerce Forum South Africa; Corban Thomson: Lead Project Manager at International Trade Institute of Southern Africa; Shamiso Hlatshwayo: Acting GM Research of Brand South Africa; and Francois Fouche: Economist and Research fellow at The Centre for African Management & Markets at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

The event will emphasise export resources available to bolster local businesses and explore opportunities in specific sectors, including Renewable Energy and trade in environmental services, sustainable manufacturing as well as the circular economy.

