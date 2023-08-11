R8000 in coins stolen in cash in transit robbery

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Four suspects were arrested and two vehicles recovered at a safe house in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga province in South Africa, following a cash-in-transit robbery this morning .

The robbery occurred about 15 km from the N4 and the the cash was the AV was rammed by a C-class Mercedes Benz. The AV lost control and overturned. The AV was bombed and approximately R8000-00 in coins were stolen. The cash was destined for a business in Tonga. The suspected robbers fled in the direction of Tonga.

The SA Hawks with a multi-disciplinary team, tasked with preventing and investigating the cash in transit heist, consisted of the Hawks Nelspruit based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Detectives, Malelane Detectives, Malelane Provincial Crime Intelligence, Schoemansdal Detectives, National Intervention Unit , Nelspruit LCRC, Nelspruit Bomb Disposal and Private Security companies. This team engaged the suspects and two vehicles which were used during the cash in transit robbery were recovered at a safe house in Schoemansdal.



Four suspects were arrested and the SAPS says info is being followed up on and further successes are expected.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Gerber, conveyed his gratitude towards the multi-disciplinary team, and the Hawks confirmed their commitment to follow-up information received from the public. The general also requested anyone with info, which can lead to the whereabouts of the other suspects, to contact the Hawks.

The General sent out a stem warning: “The Hawks are not alone in this. We are literary squeezing the space where these suspects are operating.

“We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest.

“This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time.”