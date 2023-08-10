Youth aged 17 missing at Llandudno

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 17-year old youth caught in rip currents in the Cape Town area of Llandudno is missing in the surf and despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search there currently remains no sign of him, however, SAPS divers and rescue units are continuing their searches.



The NSRI says NSRI volunteer duty crew at Hout Bay and Bakoven were activated by NSRI Emergency Operations Centre following reports of the teenager caught in rip currents. He was swept off rocks on the shoreline below the Llandudno Sandy Bay parking area.



NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene and the NSRI rescue craft was launched,

The SAPS and WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and an ambulance were activated. plus EMS Metro Control was activated the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement unit responded to assist.



An extensive search started for the youth last seen in heavy sea surf about 300 to 400 meters off-shore. He had been in shallow surf on rocks on the shoreline with friends when reportedly a wave swept him off his feet. It is thought he attempted to swim with sea currents to escape the rocky shoreline.



The Police Dive Unit the accompanied by the EMS rescue squad drone unit, the SAPS and NSRI, an extensive search using a rescue drone, with a FLIR (Thermal Imaging Camera Technology), and shoreline patrols continued into the night to no avail.



The Police Dive Unit and EMS rescue squad and emergency services, are continuing to search for the missing youth.



The NSRI says thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time.