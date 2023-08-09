St Francis chess boffins to play in EC champs

By Bev Mortimer

A group of St Francis College chess boffins will participate in the Eastern Cape Chess Championships in October this year.

St Francis College head of chess, Sharon Slabbert ,with some of her chess players, from left, Damon Stantcheva, Conor Howell, Francis Sacks, Gabriel Pearton and Sean Watson, right, front.

The rising chess stars in Sarah Baartman District Chess Union (SBDCU) played against chess players from all over the Eastern Cape with 18 EC schools’ teams participating.

The St Francis College 2023 SBDCU team for the second year in a row, again won places in the Sarah Baartman District Chess Union (SBDCU) team to play in the Eastern Cape chess championships in Jeffreys Bay in October this year..

Ten College pupils did exceptionally well at the District chess event held at the end of last month and made their parents and chess teacher, Sharon Slabbert, proud.





Sean Watson, right, made the EC team

Tayla Watson , front right, made the EC team

Chen Wang & Damon Stantcheva, U12 winners , are seen here on the left..

The college’s 2023 SBDCU team comprises Gabriel Pearton and Sean Watson (U14 boys A), Conor Howell, Riley Wilson and Robson Pacule (U14 boys B), Tinashe Phiri (U14 boys reserve), Tayla Watson (U12 girls), Chen Wang and Damon Stantcheva (U12 boys) and Taurin Marais (U10).

Taurin Marais made the District Team u/10

Tayla Watson made the u/12 girls Team

Chen Wang came 1st and Damon Stantcheva 2nd and both made the u/12 Team.

Sean Watson came 2nd U/14 and both he and Gabriel Pearton made the u/14 A Team

Riley Wilson, Conor Howell and Robson Pacule made the B Team with Tinashe Phiri a reserve.

These teams will participate in the EC Champs in October.

Conor Howell earned his Eastern Cape provincial colours playing against Lusaka for Sarah Baartman District in March this year.

Last year, three players qualified for the district team: Ryan Marais, Conor Howell and Francis Sacks. Ryan is now in Grade 8 at Global Leadership Academy, and also earned his second district colours this year for U16.

Other chess enthusiasts in St Francis area are also keen to play chess, for example at Sea Vista Primary School there are eager chess players.. For pupils with disadvantage backgrounds, appeals have been made from the local community to donate chess sets and boards so more pupils can play. If anyone would like to donate these to they can contact the school on: 042 294 0450

(Editor’s note: apologies for not having been given all the chess’ players’ names.)