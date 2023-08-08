4 fishermen deceased, 1 missing , 2 survivors after fishing trawler accident

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Four fishermen lost their lives, two survived and one is missing after a fishing vessel ran aground on the rocky Gouritz coastline, in the Cape South Coast of South Africa.

Gouritz mouth rocky coastline – Photo NSRI



The NSR says today at 1.50 am it was alerted of a May Day distress call on VHF marine radio. A fishing vessel in the Gouritz area also received the partial May Day distress call.

From the the call it could not be determined what the name of the boat was, nor where it was located, nor how many crew were aboard . Attempts to reach the boat by VHF radio failed.

Two local fishing boats in the area initiated a search while MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre), TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority) and NSRI EOC Emergency Operations Centre tried to get more info from Telkom Maritime Radio Services that had alerted them of the May Day call

An NSRI Mossel Bay rescue vehicle and Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services responded to Gouritz River Mouth and started searching West and East along the shore line. Local Gouritz Community Policing Forum members joined NSRI and Fire officers in that search.

During the search the NSRI rescue vehicle crew, 5km West of Gouritz River Mouth, found a a local fishing trawler washed up on rocks at around 3 am and the skipper of the trawler was recovered from rocks in shallow surf . He claimed he had been conducting CPR on one of his six crew men (he was the 7th member) but the area of the rocks had become swamped by high tide.

One crewman could be heard shouting for help from the badly damaged trawler which was being battered by heavy waves. He was rescued from the trawler by an NSRI rescue swimmer

The skipper and the rescued fisherman were treated for hypothermia.

An NSRI member drove 3 kilometers to reach a cellphone signal to raise the alarm and to request additional rescue services and additional NSRI resources. The SA Police Services, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance, NSRI Mossel Bay and NSRI Still Bay responded to join the NSRI Mossel Bay team, Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services and Gouritz CPF members at the scene. An EMS ambulance transported the skipper and his crewman to hospital and they are recovering.

During the ongoing search four bodies were located and recovered from the surf line and Government Forensic Pathology Services took them away.

A Police Dive Unit, the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter, two NSRI rescue craft from NSRI Mossel Bay and two NSRI rescue craft from NSRI Still Bay were activated.

An extensive sea, air and shoreline search for a missing fisherman was conducted to no avail.

SAMSA (South African Maritime Safety Authority) opened an investigation while the SAPS opened an Inquest Docket.

How the trawler ran aground on the rocks is unknown at this stage. All seven crew members are believed to be local, adult men.

The NSRI says condolences have been conveyed to families of the four deceased men and thoughts are with the family of the missing man. The NSRI adds that this is an ongoing operation.