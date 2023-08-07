Suspected cop killer arrested

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A suspected police killer was arrested in the early hours yesterday, 6 August, in Limpopo a few days after 40 year-old Sergeant Moruane was shot and killed while on duty in Thembisa on 3 August.



It is alleged that while patrolling Sergeant Moruane and colleagues saw the suspect, who upon seeing them, started running. The officers gave chase and the suspect fatally shot Sgt Moruane.



Police said on 5 August 2023 members of the SOCI received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the cop killer. An intelligence driven operation between Germiston based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), West Rand Detectives and Bidvest Protea Coin private investigators resulted in the arrest of the suspect in Leboeng village, Limpopo.

The suspect is due to appear in Thembisa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 8 August.