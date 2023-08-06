Spaniard arrested at Cape Town airport with R1.2 worth heroin

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 62 year old Spanish man was arrested at Cape town international airport today with 5 kg of heroin worth around R1.2m today..

The SAPS says the Provincial Organised Crime Detectives, Narcotics Section, assisted by members attached to Border Police at Cape Town International Airport, conducted stop and search operations at the Cape Town International Airport when they spotted a possible suspect.

They accosted the man of Spanish decent, conducted a search and discovered 5kg of heroin in his possession. He was arrested and the heroin was confiscated as evidence.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ court on 0 August on a charge of illegal dealing in drugs.

The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile, praised the members for their diligence in bringing perpetrators of these drug offenses to book. “Drugs destroy the moral fibre of society and the most vulnerable families of our society. He urged members to remain vigilant and to enhance their focus and actions against drug peddlers in the Province.

