Eight year-old girl PE girl found dead after 12 days



-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 32 year-old man in Walmer Gqeberha/PE was rescued on 2 August from mob justice after the Walmer community assaulted him for the murder of an eight year-old girl.

The SAPS says at about 2.30 pm the community found the alleged murder suspect at the Walmer 5th Avenue dumping site and started assaulting him.



A security guard arrived and intervened and too the man to the SAPS Walmer police station .The detainee is said to be boyfriend of the deceased ‘s mother.

The SAPS said on 24 July they responded to a complaint of the body of a girl in a vandalised house in Airport Valley. The deceased girl had visible burn wounds on her body and was preliminary identified. A formal identification will be done before names are released. The young girl was last seen on 21 July and was never reported missing.