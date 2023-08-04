Two youths rescued at Melkbostrand after jet ski stops running

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Two young friends aged 17 and 20 on jetski experienced motor mechanical failure of the jet-ski and and required urgent assistance, around 1 pm on 3 August

A concerned father reported his 20 year-old son and friend stranded offshore of 1st Avenue, Melkbostrand in the Western Cape.

NSRI Melkbosstrand duty crew were activated and launched the NSRI rescue JetRib Rescue 18 Alpha at the Melkbostrand rescue station.

Both youngsters were found safe and uninjured. An NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed to remain with the casualty jet-ski while the two casualties were taken onboard the rescue craft and brought to shore safely.

A towline was rigged and with a NSRI rescue swimmer still onboard the casualty craft the casualty craft was towed to shore. No further assistance was required and the operation ended at 2.24 pm.

The father was commended for alerting NSRI without delay.

NSRI appeal to inshore seafarers, paddlers and sailboarders to download and use the NSRI SafeTrx smart phone application. Using the app in an emergency gives our responding rescue resources the exact location and a description of the vessel.

Have safety equipment – brightly coloured clothing and craft, red distress flares, a referee whistle, fully charged cellphone in a water tight sleeve and wear appropriate gear for the water temperature and weather conditions.

Follow SAWS weather alerts.

Let a responsible person know your departure time, route and return time and that responsible person should alert NSRI’s Emergency Operations Centre on 0870949774 or 112 if you do not return as expected