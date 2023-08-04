NSRI rescues 2 men at sea after fishing kayak sinks

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Two men on a double fishing kayak were rescued 1.5 nautical miles offshore of Jeffreys Bay yesterday after their kayak submerged .

They were found and by NSR Jeffreys Bay volunteer duty crew 1.5 nautical miles offshore of Jeffreys Bay with their their feet on the submerged sea-kayak .

The men showing signs of hypothermia were kept afloat by their life jackets but were drifting south

Paul van Jaarsveld, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, said yesterday, 3 August at 3.15 pm NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew were activated following a request for assistance from two local men on reporting kayak to be taking o water water off-shore of the BP Garage and were drifting South. The men sent a pin drop to guide their rescuers.

The two men, Josh Scheepers, 25, and Danielle Venter, 23, launched earlier at Checkers Beach Break, between Boneyards and Magna Tubes. They were fishing when their sea-kayak took water and from causes from possible faulty seals on the cup and rod holders.

The NSRI rescue crew responded to the shoreline to get a visual of the casualties while duty crew responded to the NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue station where the rescue craft Rescue 37 was launched. An NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed into the water to assist. Josh was taken onboard the rescue craft while the rescue swimmer assisted Daniel to secure and rescue the sea-kayak and prevent if from completely sinking.

Danielle was then also taken onboard the rescue craft. A barbel fish was found at the end of their fishing line and was released unharmed back into the ocean. Treatment for hypothermia commenced and and them were taken safely to shore. where they were released after being sufficiently re-warmed. assistance.

The operation was completed at 4. 39 pm. The men were were commended for wearing life-jackets and for swiftly alerting NSRI to the emergency.

NSRI appeal to inshore seafarers, paddlers and sailboarders to download and use the NSRI SafeTrx smart phone application. Using the app in an emergency gives our responding rescue resources the exact location and a description of the vessel.

Have safety equipment – brightly coloured clothing and craft, red distress flares, a referee whistle, fully charged cellphone in a water tight sleeve and wear appropriate gear for the water temperature and weather conditions.

Follow SAWS weather alerts.

Let a responsible person know your departure time, route and return time and that responsible person should alert NSRI’s Emergency Operations Centre on 0870949774 or 112 if you do not return as expected.