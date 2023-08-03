Increase in Kouga dam levels welcomed

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has cautiously welcomed the overall increase of dam levels which have doubled capacity from 23.01% in the beginning of June to 42.53% currently.

This increase has seen the biggest supply dam, Impofu increasing from a mere 6.97% to 14.57% currently.

The Metro has also been encouraged by the decrease in consumption that has been seen in the last two weeks of July.

From the 24 to 28 July 2023, water consumption decreased from between 280 to 300 mega litres per day to 241 mega litres, surpassing the required consumption level by just 11 mega litres.

Under the current water restrictions, Nelson Mandela Bay is expected to consume 230 mega litres.

Major storage dams supplying the Metro Dam levels as at Thursday, 1 June 2023 were as follows:

Kouga Dam 23.01 %

Churchill Dam 33.11%

Impofu Dam 6.97%

Loerie Dam 95.54%

Groendal Dam 75.41 %

The total combined dam levels were at 21.19 %.

On 3 August 2023 all dam levels supplying the Metro increased to the following levels:

Kouga Dam 51.66 %

Churchill Dam 70.00 %

Impofu Dam 14.57 %

Loerie Dam 99.48 %

Groendal Dam 100.00 %

The overall combined dam levels currently sit at 42.53 %.

Asked about the status of Impofu dam, the Municipality said it is still decommissioned.