Help needed to find missing PE teen, Hasalusha Blaauw

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Yet another teenager is missing with the disappearance of 14 year-old Hasalusha Blaauw from Bloemendal area in Gqeberha.

According to SAPS EC Colonel, Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that at about 4 pm on 21 July Hasalusha , from Bowles Avenue in Bloemendal, left her friend’s house in the same street and never returned home. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha seeks the community’s assistance in tracing her.

Anyone who can assist in tracing her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact D/Const Mziwethemba Klaas on 082 565 0189 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All info is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.