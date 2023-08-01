UN delegation express gratitude to SA Hawks for capture of fugitive, Fulgence Kayishema

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Yesterday marked the first day of a two-day visit by United Nations Office of the Prosecutor for International Residual Mechanism For Criminal Tribunals ( IRMCT ) which is currently visiting South Africa to express gratitude for support provided by the Operational Task Team (#Hawks Crime Against the State team IRMCT delegates to South Africa,

The UN delegation was headed by Chief Prosecutor of IRMCT, Serge Brammertz, and his delegates, who held high level talks with South African authorities to strengthen relations between the two parties.



Serge Brammertz is on an official mission to South Africa from 31 July to 4 August 2023. He will visit Cape Town first, and then Pretoria.



The occasion also acknowledged successful cooperation in the milestone arrest of the fugitive, Fulgence Kayishema , aged 61, and the UN delegation expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Operational Task Team.

The IRMCT team is accompanied by a team of journalists, who are producing a documentary for the podcast about the search of Kayishema. The journalists’ intention is to film the different aspects of the Prosecutor’s visit, which includes interviews on the side-lines outside his formal meetings and brief footage of the Prosecutor’s meet and greet with local authorities.