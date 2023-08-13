SA National Government to bring relief from drought to PE and Kouga municipalities

–Edited by Bev Mortimer- The South African government Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has allocated a budget through its Water Services Infrastructure Grants to Kouga Local Municipality to implement a drought relief project to alleviate water challenges caused by the prevailing drought.

This was announced today by Sarah Baartman District Municpality (SBDM) that said the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, is returning to the Eastern Cape ion from 15 and 16 August to assess state of water supply and water projects to bring much needed relief in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and local municipalities, including Kouga, under the Sarah Baartman.

The SBDM says Minister Mchunu had led SA President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Tsomo Water Supply Project, to showcase progress made on the trans-boundary bulk water scheme that will serve the Chris Hani District and part of Amathole District Municipality, as part of the Presidential District Development Model Imbizo on Friday.

Minister Mchunu, accompanied by Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala will meet with the leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay, the SBDM, and two local municipalities to get an update on the progress made in the implementation of water projects earmarked to bring in balance to the allocation shortfall that the municipalities (which are water services authorities) are experiencing due to drought.

The delegation will start each of the two days by visiting sites of the projects to witness the progress made.