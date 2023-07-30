Teenage boy missing in Uitenhage – help sought from public

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 13-year-old boy, Rushdeen Killian, is missing from Uitenhage since yesterday and the SAPS and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit in Uitenhage and the SAPS seek assistance from the public in tracing him.





13 year-old Rushdeen Killian

Rushdeen was last seen at Cape Recife School. He was supposed to get onto a bus back to Oosterland Children’s Home, however he allegedly informed the driver that he needed to attend a school function.



Enquiries have been made with family and friends where he frequently visits but to no avail.

When he left the home he was wearing a black hoodie top, black pants and black shoes and he was carrying a black backpack.

The SAPS appeals appealing to anyone who can assist in the tracing of Rushdeen to contact D/Capt Sone Van Dyk on 083 234 8126 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All inf is strictly confidential and callers may remain anonymous.