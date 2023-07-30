Help find Melody Dendera, 43, missing in PE

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- SAPS Ikamvelihle detectives seek the community’s assistance in tracing her. The SAPS says it is alleged her son last had contact with his mother via a cell phone message he forwarded to her and she replied. After the message he did not hear or see her again.

Photo SAPS: Melody Dendera, aged 43, missing in Motherwell, PE

Enquiries have been made with family and friends but Melody remains missing. Police appeal to anyone, who can assist in tracing Melody Dendera, to contact D/Sgt Elton Tau on 082 303 0432 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential and callers may remain anonymous.