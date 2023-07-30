Fifty young scientists among BRICS delegates in PE

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Fifty young South African scientists will be among 200 expected delegates at the 8th BRICS Young Scientist Forum (YSF) in Gqeberha/PE from 31 July – 2 August.

The youngsters meeting will precede the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Ministerial meeting from 3 to 4 August.

The South African delegation with participants from SA universities countrywide, includes scientists from several entities of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Human Sciences Research Council.

South Africa assumed the BRICS rotating presidency on 1 January this year under the theme, “Building BRICS and Africa partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development, and inclusive multi-lateralism“. South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit in August plus a wide range of BRICS activities leading up to and following the summit – including the BRICS STI and the BRICS Academies of Sciences meetings.

This year’s YSF will comprise three thematic areas: climate change and environmental sustainability; the future of education, mind-set and skill-set; and the future of society.

The gathering aims to provide a platform for talented BRICS’ young scientists and researchers to exchange perspectives on transformative change and forge sustainable research partnerships and networks. Three objectives of the YSF are:

* the promotion of youth-driven creative solutions to the most pressing socio-economic problems in BRICS societies;

* scientific co-operation, science diplomacy dialogues among emerging researchers and countries beyond the summit;

* the inter-connectivity of society through research and innovation for inclusive and sustainable development

The 2023 forum will facilitate academic and policy exchanges between talented young scientists and scientific personnel from BRICS countries to:

* direct their attention to promising fields of science and technology;

* help them grow their skills and encourage new academic aspirations; stimulate their interest in the strategic research into future technologies;

* improve academic and policy qualifications and cultivate new academic disciplines;

* strengthen inter-disciplinary integration and expand channels of cooperation; and

* produce valuable policy advice.

The DSI is committed to the promotion of young scientists’ activities.hosting the YSF in partnership with its entity, the Academy of Science of South Africa.

As part of the YSF, the 6th BRICS Young Innovators’ Prize will also be awarded. The themes for the 2023 Young Innovators Prize are:

* Modernising the manufacturing, agriculture, and mining sectors; and

* Exploiting opportunities in the digital and circular economies.

The Prize is a platform for BRICS young scientists and entrepreneurs (under the age of 40) to share their best practices in innovation and venturing. The awards will be presented during the BRICS Ministerial Meeting dinner, following a showcase of the innovations at the Ministerial Meeting.