Three unidentified bodies found in Queenstown

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Three unidentified bodies have been found by SAPS on different dates in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.



The SAPS appeals for help from anyone to assist in tracing the next of kin for the the three deceased men , all dark complexion.



The SAPS says a man aged about 50 was found covered and wearing a jacket maroon in colour with red enlightening. He was already decomposed when found near SAB Breweries, Queendustrial, Ezibeleni, Queenstown on 17 June.

The second body , aged about 55 years, was found covered in blankets and was also already decomposed. He was found outside in Dunbar Street, Queenstown on 12 June.

The third body aged about 45 years, was wearing floral shirt, floral tackies and was found near Komani Hospital on the grass on 19 May.

Anybody with information can contact W/O Songca on 079 328 1198 or 045 808 6031.