Body with burn marks of 8 year-old Taslin found in PE

Edited by Bev Mortimer- The body with burn marks of 8 year-old Taslin Lucas was found yesterday in Airport Valley in Gqeberha/PE yesterday.



The SAP appeals to anyone who can assist in the investigation or in tracing the suspect/s involved in the murder of the little girl, to contact SAPS Walmer on 041 5094030 or 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.



Police said the SAPS Walmer responded to a complaint of a girl’s body lying in a vandalised house with visible burn wounds on the body. The girl from the Marikana area in Walmer settlement, was apparently last seen on 21 July but was not thereafter reported missing.

The motive for the murder is unknown and an investigation is ongoing. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.