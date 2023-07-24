Live pangolin rescued, alleged sellers arrested

-Edited by Bev Mortimer– A tip-off to Northern Cape SAPS about men allegedly wanting to sell a pangolin for R250k led to its rescue, the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of a Mercedes Benz.

The SAPS says information was received regarding suspects looking for a potential buyer to purchase a pangolin for an amount of R250k. A buy and bust operation was conducted near Ga-Segonyana Traffic Department in the Northern Cape.

Four suspects aged between 48-58 were arrested for alleged, illegal dealing in pangolin and contravention on National Environmental Management-Biodiversity (Nemba) Act 10 of 2004.

The operation was conducted by a multi-disciplinary operation comprising of Hawks Kuruman based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Kimberley Tactical Response Team, Kimberley Flying Squad and Kuruman Highway Patrol unit. All suspects were expected to appear before Kuruman Magistrates court today, 24 July.



