Cops seize R12m contraband cigarettes near border

A Zimbabwean was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes worth more than R12 million into South Africa from Botswana on Friday this past weekend.

And a border police official is being investigated for allowing the truck to enter South Africa during load-shedding.

The suspect truck driver, aged 44, apparently crossed the South African border with Botswana during South African load-shedding times which is disallowed since computers are then offline.

The SAPS says a police official patrolling along the border saw the truck leaving the border at the Skilpadhek Port of Entry at about 6:40 am, driving towards Zeerust. The cop informed his Commander and the truck was chased and stopped before it reached Zeerust.



The driver was ordered to drive back to Skilpadhek port of entry. SARS and Customs members were requested to inspect the truck and boxes of cigarettes, valued at R12 868 509, which the driver had failed to declare at customs, were discovered inside the truck.

The driver was arrested by North West Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit (ACIU) and charged with possession of illicit cigarettes. The suspect is expected to appear in Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, 24 July.

A police official, who allowed the truck to leave the border, is being investigated. Charges of defeating the ends of justice could be made when investigations are concluded.

The case was handed over to the North West Hawks for investigations.

The Provincial Police Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the North West Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit for the sterling job and for ensuring the suspect was arrested. He said corrupt police officers will not be tolerated and face the full might law. Kwena also applauded the member, who reported the incident to his commander.