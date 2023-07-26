Rapist in Makhanda sentenced to 2 life imprisonments

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A rapist already serving a life sentence was this week again sentenced in the Makhanda High court to two life term imprisonment for rape and attempted compelled rape as well as 15 years for aggravated robbery.



Recounting the chain of events, the SAPS says that on 4 March 2016 at 12.30 am a 20 year-old woman and her boyfriend were walking in Runeli Drive, Nemato area of Port Alfred, when a group of men sitting outside a shop started following them , blocked them off, threatened them with a knife and robbed them of their cellphones.



The woman was then dragged to a corner where she was gang raped. After raping her, her boyfriend was forced to have sex with her as well. The suspects then left with the stolen phones.



Through police investigations one of the accused, Sinovuyo Majiyane Funde, 26 years-old was linked through DNA analysis. Information emerged that at the time of his arrest, he was already serving a life sentence plus 20 years imprisonment on another unrelated rape committed in Nemato in November 2016 where two woman, one a minor was raped.

In this earlier case, Funde and his co-accused Nkosikana Sandi, aged 25, were sentenced in the Makhanda High court in May this year and were imprisoned. Other suspects were not arrested.



The investigating officer for both cases, was D/W/O Peterson Luzuko Kanzi, from the Port Alfred Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.



Eastern Cape Provincial SAPS Commissioner, Lt General Mene, applauded the excellent sentencing: “This achievement stands as a testament to the remarkable skills and experience as an investigating officer and his relentless pursuit of justice for the victims,” sh said.

“Such sentences bring a beacon of hope and security to victims of gender based violence and sends a clear message that reprehensible acts will not go unpunished. The accused is now locked away for a very long time and justice has been served.

“Well done to D/W/O Kanzi and the prosecuting authority for ensuring such a strong case against the rapist, leaving no room for doubt or leniency,” Lt Gen Mene added.